iShares Biotechnology ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 70,510 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 796% compared to the average volume of 7,866 put options.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $138.86 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $141.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.75 and its 200-day moving average is $135.15.

Institutional Trading of iShares Biotechnology ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

