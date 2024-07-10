iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s 5th Largest Position

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IVV traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $562.61. 1,250,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,284,070. The company’s 50-day moving average is $536.53 and its 200 day moving average is $513.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $562.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

