iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.1% of Catalina Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $5.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $564.28. 2,122,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,290,723. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $564.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $536.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

