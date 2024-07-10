iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,880,000. Rinkey Investments lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,062,000 after purchasing an additional 27,672 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $561.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,145. The business has a fifty day moving average of $536.53 and a 200 day moving average of $513.99. The company has a market cap of $484.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $561.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

