iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.42

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.42 and last traded at $46.55, with a volume of 253382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.31.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
