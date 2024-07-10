iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.42

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.42 and last traded at $46.55, with a volume of 253382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.31.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

