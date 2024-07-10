iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.42

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2024

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDBGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.42 and last traded at $46.55, with a volume of 253382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.31.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.