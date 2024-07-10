iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.31

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.31 and last traded at $28.36, with a volume of 202514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $533,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

