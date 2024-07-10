iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by United Community Bank

United Community Bank lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.1% of United Community Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. United Community Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 20,754 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after buying an additional 142,039 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,824,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.37. 8,066,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,028,151. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

