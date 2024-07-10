iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.99

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.99 and last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 91451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.21.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70.

Get iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 814.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 500,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,856,000 after acquiring an additional 445,441 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.