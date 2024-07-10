iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.99

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.99 and last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 91451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.21.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 814.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 500,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,856,000 after acquiring an additional 445,441 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
