iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.12

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.12 and last traded at $84.16, with a volume of 933328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after buying an additional 22,057 shares during the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 115,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 152,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

