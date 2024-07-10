iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.63

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.63 and last traded at $62.18, with a volume of 56490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.92.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average is $62.37.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2500 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

