iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $118.57

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $118.57 and last traded at $119.24, with a volume of 66252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.26.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

