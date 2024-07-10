iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 130,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 74,422 shares.The stock last traded at $112.75 and had previously closed at $112.00.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth $250,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 173,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth about $282,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

