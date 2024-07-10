Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) dropped 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.24 and last traded at $10.33. Approximately 105,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 615,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 3,007.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mak Capital One LLC grew its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,289,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after buying an additional 299,018 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 432.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 300,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 244,341 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 585,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 120,243 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,361,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 53,045 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

