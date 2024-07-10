Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

Jackson Financial stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.71. The stock had a trading volume of 274,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,173. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.11. Jackson Financial has a 1-year low of $30.99 and a 1-year high of $81.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other news, CFO Don W. Cummings purchased 1,445 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JXN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 400.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Jackson Financial by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

