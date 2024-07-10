Jardine Matheson (LON:JAR) Stock Price Down 44%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 44% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 35.01 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 35.01 ($0.45). Approximately 636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.80).

Jardine Matheson Stock Up 78.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 60.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £161.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.41.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

