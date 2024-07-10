Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 322.34% from the company’s current price.
JSPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.56.
Jasper Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %
Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.23. Analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,343,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,088,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jasper Therapeutics
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.
