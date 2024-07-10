John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from John Hancock Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30.
