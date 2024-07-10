John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from John Hancock Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

