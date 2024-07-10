Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,993.33 ($25.53).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.06) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.74) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.90) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.18) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

JMAT opened at GBX 1,665 ($21.33) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,917.07 ($24.56). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,707.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,691.25. The stock has a market cap of £3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,805.08, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.70) per share. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13,050.85%.

In other news, insider Liam Condon purchased 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,871 ($23.97) per share, for a total transaction of £336.78 ($431.38). In related news, insider Liam Condon acquired 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,871 ($23.97) per share, for a total transaction of £336.78 ($431.38). Also, insider Stephen Oxley bought 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,547 ($19.82) per share, with a total value of £371.28 ($475.57). In the last three months, insiders have bought 66 shares of company stock worth $113,214. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

