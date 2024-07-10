JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $80.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CNC. Baird R W raised Centene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $65.97. 699,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average of $74.47. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $590,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Centene by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

