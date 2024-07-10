JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.25 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

SPR stock opened at $34.53 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.32.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 586.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

