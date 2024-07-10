JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of STAR Financial Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 559,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after acquiring an additional 126,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 433.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 571,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,836,000 after acquiring an additional 464,463 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,301,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,858. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.