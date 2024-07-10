Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

JNPR stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. Analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $193,647.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,764 shares in the company, valued at $34,398,593.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $193,647.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,764 shares in the company, valued at $34,398,593.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $5,243,973. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

