Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.72

Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.72 and last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 11360712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Kenvue Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

