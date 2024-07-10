Kevin Michael Barry Sells 1,216 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $28,843.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at $986,870.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PDCO stock opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.00%.

PDCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,376.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

