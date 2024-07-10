Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Kimberly-Clark worth $27,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.79.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.99. 486,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,200. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.46. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

