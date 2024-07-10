Kitwave Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.85 (LON:KITW)

Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Kitwave Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Kitwave Group stock opened at GBX 338.12 ($4.33) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 358.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 328.64. Kitwave Group has a 52-week low of GBX 236.40 ($3.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 409.50 ($5.25). The stock has a market cap of £237.05 million, a PE ratio of 1,304.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Kitwave Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.83) price objective on shares of Kitwave Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Kitwave Group

(Get Free Report)

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. It operates in three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kitwave Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kitwave Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.