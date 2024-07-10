Kitwave Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.85 (LON:KITW)

Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Kitwave Group Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Kitwave Group stock opened at GBX 338.12 ($4.33) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 358.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 328.64. Kitwave Group has a 52-week low of GBX 236.40 ($3.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 409.50 ($5.25). The stock has a market cap of £237.05 million, a PE ratio of 1,304.71 and a beta of 0.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.83) price objective on shares of Kitwave Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
About Kitwave Group
Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. It operates in three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kitwave Group
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Top 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Booming in an Age of Rising Threats
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Stock: Unlock Value in This Generic Drug Gem
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Uncover Why This Pharma Stock Jumped 400% on Study Update
Receive News & Ratings for Kitwave Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kitwave Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.