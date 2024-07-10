KOK Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $90,039.07 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded up 29% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. KOK has a market cap of $374,555.56 and $90,039.07 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KOK has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009298 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001096 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,404.59 or 1.00193813 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011988 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00071145 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00054353 USD and is up 9.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $98,314.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

