Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Given New $261.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $258.00 to $261.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.93% from the stock’s current price.

LH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $199.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.94. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $191.97 and a 52-week high of $234.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,939 shares of company stock worth $1,021,078. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,163,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,396,000 after acquiring an additional 33,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,715.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 175,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 165,528 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $942,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

