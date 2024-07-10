Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1046 per share on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:LGI opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $17.06.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
