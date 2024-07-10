LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.
LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LG Display will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 33,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 31,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period.
LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
