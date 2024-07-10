LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get LG Display alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPL

LG Display Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 296,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,693. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. LG Display has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $6.08.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LG Display will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 33,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 31,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period.

LG Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.