LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives $110.50 Average PT from Brokerages

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.50.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.30). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of LGI Homes
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LGI Homes Company Profile
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
