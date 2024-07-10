Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Price Performance

Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.95.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Liberty TripAdvisor

About Liberty TripAdvisor

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liberty TripAdvisor stock. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LTRPA Free Report ) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,356,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866,644 shares during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor makes up 2.2% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 10.91% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.