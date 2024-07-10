Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Liberty TripAdvisor Price Performance
Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.95.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Liberty TripAdvisor
About Liberty TripAdvisor
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty TripAdvisor
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.