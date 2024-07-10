Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Michael Lindsell Acquires 50 Shares

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £823.60 ($1,054.95) per share, with a total value of £41,180 ($52,747.53).
Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 13th, Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of £821.60 ($1,052.39) per share, for a total transaction of £41,080 ($52,619.44).
- On Monday, April 22nd, Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of £802.03 ($1,027.32) per share, with a total value of £40,101.50 ($51,366.08).
- On Tuesday, April 16th, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of £802 ($1,027.28) per share, for a total transaction of £40,100 ($51,364.16).
- On Thursday, April 11th, Michael Lindsell acquired 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of GBX 4,000 ($51.24).
- On Tuesday, April 9th, Michael Lindsell bought 75 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of £795.90 ($1,019.47) per share, for a total transaction of £59,692.50 ($76,460.23).
Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Performance
Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 825.99 ($10.58) on Wednesday. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 713.92 ($9.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,045 ($13.39). The company has a market capitalization of £1.65 million, a PE ratio of -90.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 818.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 824.86.
Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile
Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.
