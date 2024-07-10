Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 54 ($0.69) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 55 ($0.70) price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 56.83 ($0.73).

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

LLOY opened at GBX 57.84 ($0.74) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 50.09. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 59.36 ($0.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 826.29, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

