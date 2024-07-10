Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 54 ($0.69) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 55 ($0.70) price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 56.83 ($0.73).
View Our Latest Research Report on Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lloyds Banking Group
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.