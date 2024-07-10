Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Trading Down 20%

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 20% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 183,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 142,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Magna Terra Minerals Trading Up 25.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Magna Terra Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Viking and Great Northern Projects located in the Newfoundland and Labrador; Cape Spencer Project located in the east of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick; Hawkins Love Project located in west of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magna Terra Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna Terra Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.