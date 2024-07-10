Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at B. Riley

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MBUU. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,578. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $626.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $203.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.83 million. Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Malibu Boats

In related news, Director Mark W. Lanigan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.43 per share, for a total transaction of $668,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,692.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Malibu Boats by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 920,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,476,000 after acquiring an additional 239,707 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 312,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after buying an additional 218,378 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $2,956,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 49,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,039,000 after purchasing an additional 46,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Further Reading

