Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading 4.9% Higher

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.33. Approximately 758,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,417,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 11.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $64.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $97,520,954.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,150,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,671,549.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,123,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 6,252.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 365,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 359,411 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

