Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.23. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 83.39% and a net margin of 70.95%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

