Mark Lavelle Buys 2 Shares of Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Lavelle purchased 2 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of £109 ($139.62) per share, with a total value of £218 ($279.24).

Judges Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of JDG stock opened at £113 ($144.74) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of £107.85 and a 200-day moving average price of £104.55. Judges Scientific plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7,300 ($93.51) and a 52 week high of £122.50 ($156.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £750.32 million, a PE ratio of 7,847.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

About Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

