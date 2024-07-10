Martin Brand Sells 19,145 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 19,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,315 ($119.32), for a total value of £1,783,356.75 ($2,284,304.79).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Martin Brand sold 24,487 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,269 ($118.73), for a total transaction of £2,269,700.03 ($2,907,262.75).

On Monday, July 1st, Martin Brand sold 27,772 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,334 ($119.56), for a total transaction of £2,592,238.48 ($3,320,402.82).

On Friday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 14,320,787 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,150 ($117.20), for a total transaction of £1,310,352,010.50 ($1,678,432,189.70).

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 9,234 ($118.28) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 7,784 ($99.71) and a twelve month high of £110.80 ($141.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6,789.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,302.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9,191.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a £110 ($140.90) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.47) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,347 ($106.92).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

