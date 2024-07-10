Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Masco worth $12,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Masco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $66.04. 1,651,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,701. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average of $70.78. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

