Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (MIG3) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on September 6th

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 stock opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £59.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1,600.00 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 47.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 48.66. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 has a one year low of GBX 47 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 52 ($0.67).

In other news, insider David Priseman acquired 29,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £15,115.38 ($19,361.32). Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializing in development capital and early stage investments. In case of private companies, the fund prefers to invest in later stage. It does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. The fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation principally through investment in smaller unquoted companies and AIM quoted companies in the United Kingdom with strong growth potential.

