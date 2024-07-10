Mayan Energy (LON:MYN) Trading Up 16.7%

Mayan Energy Ltd (LON:MYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Approximately 16,096,226 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 13,897,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Mayan Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.14.

About Mayan Energy

(Get Free Report)

Mayan Energy Limited engages in the development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons and related activities in the United States. The company holds interests in Forest Hills project situated in Wood County, Texas; Stockdale oil fields located in Wilson County, Texas; Zink Ranch and Mathis leases situated in Osage County, Oklahoma; and Shoats Creek field located in Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mayan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.