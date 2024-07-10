Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.44

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.44 and last traded at $87.01, with a volume of 237805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. StockNews.com cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.29.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,174,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,717,000 after purchasing an additional 22,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,306,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,258,000 after acquiring an additional 41,065 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 880,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,685,000 after acquiring an additional 131,977 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 838,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,543,000 after purchasing an additional 22,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 728,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,313,000 after purchasing an additional 20,031 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

