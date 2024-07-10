Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

MXC opened at $11.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $16.52.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mexco Energy Co. ( NYSE:MXC Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.13% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

