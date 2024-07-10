Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.66 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14). Approximately 49,017 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 46,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.14).

Mineral & Financial Investments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 49.36 and a current ratio of 41.91. The stock has a market cap of £3.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.75 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.39.

Insider Activity

In other Mineral & Financial Investments news, insider Jacques Vaillancourt purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($7,044.96). Insiders own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

About Mineral & Financial Investments

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

