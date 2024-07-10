Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 80,000.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 741,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,044,000 after purchasing an additional 453,004 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Moderna by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $117.70. 1,071,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,847. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.02.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $81,467.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $105,280.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $81,467.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,486.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 381,239 shares of company stock valued at $52,996,537. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

