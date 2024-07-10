Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 129.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $4,511,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,435,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,972,000 after acquiring an additional 103,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MHK. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded up $3.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.63. The stock had a trading volume of 203,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,257. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $131.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

