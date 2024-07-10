Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Lowered to $395.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $420.00 to $395.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.18.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.30. 114,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,835. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.56. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $284.44 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 23.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,678,000 after purchasing an additional 22,572 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 31.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,368,000 after purchasing an additional 34,246 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 80.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

