Moonbeam Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $173.45 million and $4.85 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00044190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012577 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010532 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,126,967,825 coins and its circulating supply is 883,308,054 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

